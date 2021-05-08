Cult of personality of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with that of Hitler in Nazi Germany – Russian analyst

By Trend





The cult of personality of Nazi criminal Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with the cult of personality of Hitler in Nazi Germany, Russian historian, and political analyst, professor Oleg Kuznetsov told Trend.

“The main danger of the glorification of Nazi criminal Garegin Nzhdeh is that the Armenian people are now the bearer of the ideology of outright Nazism, only in its national form,” the analyst added.

“Of course, today there is a cult of the personality of Nazi criminal Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia and the practice of glorification of Nazism in this country has been elevated to the rank of the state policy,” Kuznetsov said.

"The scale of the heroization of Garegin Nzhdeh's personality in modern Armenia can be understood by the number of monuments erected to him,” the analyst said. “I counted eight in six cities."

“There are urban infrastructure facilities, namely, avenue, streets, squares, bridges named after this Nazi criminal in 28 settlements of Armenia,” Kuznetsov said. “Moreover, there is even a village named after him.”

“Shortly, the cult of personality of Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with the personality cult of Hitler in Nazi Germany,” Kuznetsov said.

“The main danger of this state of affairs is that the Armenian people are now the bearer of the ideology of open Nazism, only in its national form,” the analyst said.

“Therefore, these people are unable to adequately perceive and assess the objective realities of the modern world, live with illusions, not realizing that very soon, due to the adherence to Nazism, these people will turn from a nation into a disappearing ethnos," the analyst said.

Kuznetsov stressed that the second most important danger of the domination of Nazi ideas in the Armenian worldview is that the Armenians have turned into a threat to any statehood in their places of residence, not to mention the neighboring countries.

"The 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani lands has shown that with the ideas of Nazism, the Armenians are unable to reach progress and create something but are able to bring destruction and chaos to the world," Kuznetsov said.

“I have repeatedly said and written that modern Armenia needs urgent total denazification following the example of post-war Germany,” the analyst said.