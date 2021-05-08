First VP Mehriban Aliyeva marks liberation of Shusha in Instagram post

Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post about Shusha.

May 8 marks the anniversary of Shusha's occupation by Armenia forces in 1992. The Azerbaijani Army liberated the city 28 years during the war in Autumn 2020.

Shusha was the last Azerbaijani city to be liberated, cementing Azerbaijan’s victory in the brief war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.

Apart from Shusha, 300 other city centers, villages and settlements were liberated from around 30 years of Armenian occupation during the war. The liberation of Shusha was followed by the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions that Armenian had occupied since the early 1990s.

Shusha was declared Azerbaijan’s cultural capital by the presidential decree on May 7.



