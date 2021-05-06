Security secretary says Armenia's revanchist statements aimed for domestic audience

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Security Council Secretary Ramil Usubov has said that revanchist statements by Armenia's political circles and the military junta representatives are aimed for domestic audience and described them as populist and absurd.

"The whole world admits and reckons with the new military, political, geographic reality created by the Azerbaijani president. Primitive revanchist statements of ardent nationalist political forces in Armenia are more addressed to the domestic audience. Most of the Armenian people do not believe these absurd statements," Usubov said.

He underlined that Armenia will not be allowed to restore its military and political resources, so that it does not turn into a threat again.

The Security Council secretary added that it should not be forgotten that all states and peoples, without exception, including Azerbaijan, are not immune from threats.

"That is, against the background of the expansion of global terrorism, the steady increase in the number of war victims, new hotbeds of conflict, there are real and great threats to the whole world. One of priority areas of Azerbaijan's activity is the organization of a joint fight against these threats. This was the essence of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War - the destruction of aggressive separatism, terrorism that threaten not only Azerbaijan, but the entire Caucasus, and hinder the healthy and stable development of the Eurasian space," Usubov said.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated for the second time in 2020 after Armenia's forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties among civilians and the military. In the early hours of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation that lasted six weeks. The operation resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.