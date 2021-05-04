Political heat continues in Armenia amid pre-election period - expert

By Trend





During the pre-election period, political heat continues in Armenia, Azerbaijani political scientist Jeyhun Ahmadli told Trend.

"As the parliamentary elections approach, the rating of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may fall. The latest poll by Gallup confirmed this," Ahmadli stressed.

The expert noted that 27.2 percent of respondents said they support Prime Minister Pashinyan's bloc.

“In March, the mentioned figure was 31.7 percent. The latter indicator shows the tense socio-political situation prevailing in Armenia. The chaos, caused by the loss in the Second Karabakh War deepens. Pashinyan's populist promises no longer appeal the Armenian people. The course of events shows that as the parliamentary elections approach, Pashinyan's rating may fall even more, which will undermine his plans. It is still difficult to predict who will be represented in the coalition government that will form after the elections," the analyst said.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia are to be held on June 20.








