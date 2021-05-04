Several plants in Shusha to be included in Red Book

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Several plant species which grow in Shusha city will be included in the Azerbaijan's Red Book.

More than 600 plant species are envisaged to be included in the new edition of the country's Red Book, Trend reported.

The Red Book of Azerbaijan contains information on the distribution and protection of various species of plants and animals throughout the country, as well as in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Irada Huseynova told journalists that an editorial board has been formed, and a working program for the new edition also prepared.

"The main goal of the program is to clarify the list of rare and endangered species of plants, fungi, and animals, to ensure the revision of the lists. Work will be done to exclude from the book species that no longer need protection, and to add new species, determine their population, update GPS data and the study of the impact of the environment," she said.

The third edition of the Red Book is planned to be presented to the head of state in 2023.

Unfortunately, there was practically no information on the number of endangered plants, fungi, and animals in the liberated territories for 30 years.

For three decades, Azerbaijan's wildlife and natural resources have been extensively damaged as a result of the Armenian aggression. Large-scale acts of ecological terror have been committed in the country's regions by Armenia.

The Ecology Ministry has started the monitoring of the plant species to be included in the new edition of the book.

Preliminary radio ecological monitoring has already been carried out in Zangilan.