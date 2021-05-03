More servicemen undergo treatment in Turkey

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Two more Azerbaijani servicemen injured during the Second Karabakh War have received medical treatment in Turkey with the support of Yashat Foundation.

Servicemen Kamran Hamidov and Elnur Guliyev in Turkey have returned to Azerbaijan after successful completion of their treatment, Yashat Foundation has reported.

The Foundation will also provide medicines for the treatment of servicemen.

Treatment and rehabilitation of 65 more veterans of the Second Karabakh War is underway in Turkey. The Yashat Foundation monitors the treatment process for servicemen until they are fully recovered.

To date, the Foundation has sent 76 war veterans to Turkey for treatment.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of May 3, the foundation has collected over AZN 36.4 million ($21.4M).



