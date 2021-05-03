Nakhchivan garrison hold command-staff drills

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The command and staff exercises of the Nakhchivan garrison troops held to improve the combat capability of headquarters and military personnel are underway, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The regular exercises are held under the 2021 combat coordination plan of the Nakhchivan garrison troops.

As part of the drills, the Nakhchivan garrison troops were brought into the state of combat readiness of various levels. Formations and units were put on alert and withdrawn to the exercise scenes.

The military personnel quickly fulfilled tasks during the deployment of troops in the concentration areas, bringing them to various levels of combat readiness.

The headquarters carried out calculations according to the experience gained in the Patriotic War.

The forces involved in practical activities to implement the made decisions carried out combat firing.

At the last stage of the exercises, the activity of sides, the reality of decisions, and calculations were evaluated on the computers at the Nakhchivan garrison's simulation centre.

During the analysis of the activities at the end of the drills, it was noted that instructions for eliminating identified shortcomings were given and the assigned goals were achieved.

Azerbaijan won the Patriotic War unleashed by Armenia on September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.