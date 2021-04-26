Aliyev: Azerbaijan eager to maintain regional peace, security

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan seeks to maintain sustainable peace and security in the region.

Aliyev made the remarks while addressing the UN 77th session of Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific presented in a video format on April 26.

The president spoke about Azerbaijan’s contribution to the launch of regional connectivity projects such as East-West, North-South, North-West transportation corridors.

Speaking about the Zangazur corridor that will connect Azerbaijan proper with its Nakhchivan exclave through the territory of Armenia, Aliyev said:

“We are now working on the realization of “Zangazur transportation corridor”, which will be an integral part of the East-West corridor connecting Asia and Europe through Azerbaijan. This corridor will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport and logistic hub. I invite partner countries from Asia and the Pacific to consider the potential of this regional project.”

The creation of the Zangazur corridor has been stipulated by the November 10 trilateral peace deal that urges unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region that had remained closed for around 30 years due to Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani lands.