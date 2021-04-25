All parties should remain committed to implementing Nov. 10, 2020 statement - US Senator

By Trend





All parties should remain committed to implementing the November 10, 2020 trilateral statement, Ted Cruz, United States Senator for Texas said in his response letter to AzIz International Organization, Trend reports.

"Thank you for sharing your thoughts regarding the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict. Input from constituents significantly informs my decision-making and empowers me to better represent the state.

The United States established diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia in 1992 following both nations’ independence from the Soviet Union. The U.S. Department of State has said that it remains committed to supporting the economic diversification and development of trade in both countries.

The First Nagorno-Karabakh War, which ran from 1988 to 1994 and eventually entangled Armenia and Azerbaijan, ended with the 1994 Bishkek Protocol. Low level skirmishes continued in the region, leading up to the recent conflict in the summer and fall of 2020. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continued through October 2020 despite multiple ceasefires negotiated by Russia, France, and the United States, who are co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk Group. The 2020 conflict led to thousands of military casualties and over 100,000 civilians being displaced. The United States has consistently worked to facilitate intense, productive, and important negotiations to bring an end to the fighting.

On November 10th, 2020, a peace deal was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. It remains in force and has been largely effective in reducing the high intensity conflict between the belligerent parties. All parties should remain committed to implementing and abiding by these efforts to bring an end to the fighting.

As a member of the U. S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, I am committed to closely and fairly monitoring the situation concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict," the letter said.