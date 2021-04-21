Council of Europe can offer support for establishment of lasting peace in South Caucasus - SecGen

By Trend

There is a number of things that the Council of Europe can propose to support the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus after the Second Karabakh war, Secretary-General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pej?inovi? Buri? said, Trend reports.

Buri? made the statement during the 11th sitting of the PACE Spring Session 2021.

“I was welcoming, of course, the November ceasefire. The very important part of the work is now, after the ceasefire, is to be respected and, of course, to work for lasting peace,” she said.

Now when it comes to the Council of Europe, Buri? said, immediately after the ceasefire the organization examined what is within the mandate of this organization, what it can do.

“Obviously, one thing which we are already working with some other member States is confidence-building measures. So, the first step to take was by the end of November to engage with both capitals, with Baku and with Yerevan. I sent a high-level delegation from the Secretariat to talk to both sides to explore "what can we do on that front",” she said.

“I'm happy that the two meetings were held, one at the beginning of December and the other by the end of December or beginning of January, and that there is a number of things that we can propose and, of course, need to be accepted by both parties to work along that path,” Buri? added.