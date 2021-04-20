President Aliyev inaugurates Hacigabul Industrial Estate

President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated an Industrial Estate in Hacigabul district, Azertag reported on April 20.

The president also attended the inauguration of Hajigabul-Mughan highway after renovation.

He was informed of the technical indicators of the 11,5 km-long road.

During the same visit, Aliyev viewed a local farmer's 10-hectare cotton field in Hajigabul's Meyniman village.

The head of state watched the process of starting cotton sowing in the field.

Later, the president attended the presentation of the agropark owned by Agro Dairy Limited Liability Company in Hajigabul district and also inaugurated a 110/35/10 Kv “Garasu” substation in the same district.

Story will be updated.



