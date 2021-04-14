Aliyev says political ties with Belarus close [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that there are close political ties and a high level of trust between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Aliyev made the remarks during the one-on-one meeting with the Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Baku on April 14.

The president said that there are reciprocal regular visits by the two countries’ leaders, which has brought dynamism to the relations.

“That is why we are seeing good results in the framework of economic cooperation. Despite the pandemic last year, our turnover has increased, and so have exports from Azerbaijan to Belarus. Therefore, today we will discuss in more detail the issues related to industrial cooperation."

Aliyev said he was interested to discuss with Lukashenko restoration of Karabakh due to Belarusian companies’ experience in creating agro-industrial complexes.

"It is gratifying that we will continue to support each other in the international organizations in which we participate. In other words, our relations are far from any problems. Our regular contacts allow us the opportunity to simply summarize the work done, outline further steps and move forward as two friends and two partners," Aliyev went on saying.

In turn, commenting on liberation of Azerbaijan’s Armenian-occupied territories, Alexander Lukashenko said that Azerbaijan has taken a huge step towards achieving its national dream.

Furthermore, he said that the Azerbaijani-Belarus relations “in political and economic areas are very diverse in terms of specific directions, they are very appropriate and nothing can harm them. We do not hinder anyone and no-one can hinder us.”

The meeting continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations and was followed by press statements by the two presidents.

On the same day, Azerbaijan and Belarus signed three memorandums of understanding on agriculture, tourism and energy with the participation of Aliyev and Lukashenko.

The signed document are “The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus in the field of veterinary medicine”, “The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Tourism Agency of the Republic of Belarus in the field of tourism” and “The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Belarus in the field of energy”.

The two leaders also held an informal meeting on April 13.



