Azerbaijani FM, Sec-Gen of Turkic Council discuss issues of mutual interest

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev on April 9, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov noted the success of the informal summit held on March 31 of this year in the format of a video conference. It was stressed that the high-level meeting of the Turkic Council was held, as always, within the framework of friendship, mutual understanding and support.

Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev said that the summit, which was planned to be held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan was held in the format of a video conference due to the situation with COVID-19 pandemic and once again demonstrated the high level of solidarity between the Turkic-speaking countries.

Referring to the 3rd meeting of the Turkic Council of Ministers and senior officials responsible for information and media in Baku, the secretary-general stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between member countries in this field.

The sides also exchanged views on the activities planned to be implemented in various fields within the framework of the Turkic Council, preparations for the upcoming Istanbul Summit of the organization and other issues of mutual interest.