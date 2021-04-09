Baku hosts meeting of Turkic Council's Working Group

By Trend





The 8th meeting of the Turkic Council's Working Group, dedicated to the preparation of the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media, is being held in Baku, Trend reports on April 9.

The meeting participants will discuss the issues of strengthening joint activities to inform about events taking place in the Turkic-speaking countries, the Action Plan for 2021-2022 in the field of information and media, the shooting of feature films and documentaries about the history and culture of the Turkic-speaking states, the organization of training courses and exchange programs for media experts.

At the beginning of his speech, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Gismat Gozalov, chairing the Working Group's meeting, congratulated Azerbaijan on liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

Gozalov noted that the Turkic Council supports the development of relations in the field of media between the Turkic-speaking states.

He said that the members of the Working Group will present their proposals for the Action Plan for 2021-2022.

Omar Faruk Tanriverdi, head of the public diplomacy department at the Liaison Office of Turkish President’s Administration, also congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the war.

According to Tanriverdi, for the development of cooperation within the framework of the Turkic Council, it is important to consistently hold meetings, implement joint projects to popularize the Turkic world.

"For this purpose, documentaries can be shot. TRT Avaz TV channel plays an important role in the implementation of joint projects. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of some Turkic-speaking countries. We propose to hold a media forum in this regard," he said.

In turn, the deputy director general of Azerbaijan’s Public Television (ITV) channel Murad Huseynov proposed to organize a broadcast of the ‘Common Turkic House’ program, which will promote the culture, history and traditions of the Turkic peoples.

The 3rd meeting of ministers, high-ranking officials of the countries participating in the Turkic Council responsible for information and media will be held in Baku on Apr.10.

The meeting will be attended by the head of the Communications Department of Turkish President’s Administration Fahrettin Altun, Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Imanaliyev, Director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Asadzhon Khojayev, Deputy Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov, State Secretary for Foreign Relations and Security Policy of the Hungarian Trade Ministry Peter Shtaray, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Bagdat Amreyev and others.

On April 11, a trip of the delegations represented at the event is planned to the Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war, as well as to Ganja city (shelled during the war by Armenian Armed Forces).