Azerbaijan, Hungary eye cooperation in library science

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The delegation of Hungarian Embassy has paid a visit to Azerbaijan National Library.

During the meeting, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkényi stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries, including library science.

The Ambassador proposed to create electronic book catalogues in the national libraries of both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Second Secretary of the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Diplomat for Culture and Education Mihai Gruber stressed the desire to convert Hungarian literature from Cyrillic to Latin script in the National Library.

Welcoming the proposal, the director of the National Library Karim Tahirov said he would compile a list of literature and present it to them, and asked the ambassador to help compile a list of literature related to Azerbaijan, which is preserved in the Hungarian National Library.

The sides also agreed to prepare and submit proposals on a new draft Memorandum of Understanding between the National Libraries of Azerbaijan and Hungary, signed in 2012.

Karim Tahirov spoke about the mutual cooperation between the national libraries of the two countries.He informed the guests about the National Library and the online services provided to readers during COVID-19 pandemic.

Over this period, a number of virtual readers have increased to more than two million.

Karim Tahirov informed the guests about the "Hall of International Cooperation" which includes literature collections from 13 countries.

He expressed his hope that a permanent corner on Hungarian literature will be created in the National Library in near future.







