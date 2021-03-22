Baku Transport Agency talks busses running on CNG

By Trend

Significant changes have taken place in the road infrastructure of Azerbaijan’s Baku city over the past five years, Chairman of the Board of the Baku Transport Agency (BTA), Vusal Karimli, said, Trend reports.

According to the BTA Board chairman, these changes are associated with state investments in transport infrastructure, renewal of buses, which stimulates the use of public transport.

Karimli noted that during the specified period, the BTA delivered 715 busses running on compressed natural gas (CNG) to the country’s capital.

“Currently, 715 out of 2,100 buses run on compressed gas. Next year, it is planned to supply 320 buses of this type in Baku, which will operate in villages surrounding Baku and other territories. The difference in heavy metal emissions between these buses and buses running on gasoline and diesel is about 30-35 percent,” the chairman added.