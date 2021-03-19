Azerbaijani president’s trips to Azerbaijani territories cannot be subject of Armenia's MFA's comments

By Trend





The trips of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani territories cannot be the subject of comments by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports referring to the commentary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated March 18, 2021.

“Before talking about non-existent destruction, the Armenian Foreign Ministry must not forget about the policy of "cleansing" and plundering the historical, cultural, and religious heritage that Armenia has been carrying out for about 30 years in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, including the destruction of hundreds of monuments as well as the destruction of 63 mosques,” the message said.

"The Armenian side still does not understand that it is necessary to refuse such rhetoric and focus on the implementation of the signed trilateral statements,” the message said. “Poisoning its own population with revanchist and dangerous ideas promises nothing good for Armenia."