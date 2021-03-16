President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Fuzuli and Khojavand regions

|
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Fuzuli and Khojavand regions on March 15.
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footages from the liberated from occupation districts on her official Instagram account.
The post highlighting the visit says:
"Dear sisters and brothers! I will share next video footages from the liberated territories.
With best regards,
Your MEHRIBAN"
