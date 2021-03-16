President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Fuzuli and Khojavand regions

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Fuzuli and Khojavand regions on March 15.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footages from the liberated from occupation districts on her official Instagram account.

The post highlighting the visit says:

"Dear sisters and brothers! I will share next video footages from the liberated territories.

With best regards,

Your MEHRIBAN"

