President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Fuzuli and Khojavand regions

16 March 2021 [09:00] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva  visited Fuzuli and Khojavand regions on March 15. 

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footages from the liberated from occupation districts on her official Instagram account.

The post highlighting the visit says:

"Dear sisters and brothers! I will share next video footages from the liberated territories.

With best regards,

Your MEHRIBAN"

