Another batch of munitions left by Armenian Armed Forces found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

Preventive measures in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation (during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) are being continued to find munitions left by the Armenian Armed Forces while fleeing, Trend reports on Mar.12 citing the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service.

According to the group, during the new measure employees of the police department in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district found and confiscated 20 Spike anti-tank systems, two SPG-9 anti-tank grenade launchers, 11 various anti-personnel missile systems, two grenade launchers, and 78 rounds for them, six magazines for assault rifles and 330 machine-gun cartridges.

The district had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war.