Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates Azerbaijani women on International Women's Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of the International Women's Day on her official Instagram page.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to all of you on the occasion of the International Women's Day. With dignity you preserve the greatness of the word "woman", a symbol of tenderness, loyalty, kindness, moral purity, beauty and sublimity," said the message.

"I extend my best wishes to the mothers who raised worthy sons for our Motherland. You showed unprecedented perseverance, self-sacrifice and strong will during the days of the Patriotic War. I bow my head to the mothers of the heroes who became shahids for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.I wish each of you good health and family happiness. May the Almighty protect you and your families!" Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.



