World Bank may support Azerbaijan in fight against COVID-19

By Trend

World Bank (WB) may support Azerbaijan in the fight against COVID-19 within the COVID-19 Emergency Response Project, Trend reports on Mar.5 referring to a source in the WB.

According to the source, for the implementation of this project, the WB envisions funding in the amount of $95 million and is ready to potentially cooperate with the government of Azerbaijan in order to agree on the details of the project.

Azerbaijan has been cooperating with the World Bank since 1992. To date, the bank has allocated loans in the amount of $3.5 billion to the country for the implementation of more than 50 projects, as a result of which in 2019 Azerbaijan entered the list of 20 most reforming countries according to the WB.