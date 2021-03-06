TODAY.AZ / Politics

Foreign diplomats visit Azerbaijan’s liberated Gubadli, Lachin regions

06 March 2021 [10:02] - TODAY.AZ

Representatives of the diplomatic corps stationed in Azerbaijan visited the country’s newly-liberated Lachin and Gubadli regions on March 6, Azertag has reported.

Over 100 diplomats, including foreign ambassadors, embassy representatives, military attaches as well as representatives of influential international media outlets took part in the visit.

The visit has been organized by President Ilham Aliyev’s order. Foreign diplomats in Azerbaijan regularly visit Azerbaijan’s formerly-occupied regions to witness the scale of destruction inflicted by Armenia.

“We express our gratitude to the ambassadors, heads of international organizations, and military attachés for joining us during this visit,” Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter account.

