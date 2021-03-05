Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia remains of two servicemen

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has handed over to Armenia the remains of two Armenian servicemen found in the direction of Aghdara in Nagorno-Karabakh.

From November 13 to March 4, the bodies of 1,488 Armenian servicemen were found on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The trilateral peace agreement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, stipulates the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the 44-day war that started with Armenia’s firing at Azerbaijani positions and civilians.

The peace agreement also stipulated the return of Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan’s control. Before the signing of the agreement, Azerbaijan had liberated around 300 city centres, settlements and villages, including historic Shusha city.