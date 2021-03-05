TODAY.AZ / Politics

US experts visit war-torn areas of Azerbaijan's Tartar

05 March 2021 [14:59] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Employees of the US International Conflict Resolution Center have visited Azerbaijan’s Tartar district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Christopher Chambers, a board member, and Austin Clayton, a researcher, inspected houses in Tartar shelled by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War, witnessing the aftermath of Armenia's vandalism.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War of Azerbaijan, as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces, the damage caused to the district’s population amounted to 63.6 million manat ($37.4 million).

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/204006.html

Print version

Views: 9

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also