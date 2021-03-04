Venezuela always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - Ambassador

By Trend





Venezuela attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Venezuela to Azerbaijan Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran said.

Berroteran made the remark at a meeting with Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports on March 3.

The ambassador highly appreciated the role of the Azerbaijani parliament in the development of parliamentary diplomacy, saying that he is often interested in the work of the Azerbaijani parliament.

“The development of relations between the parliaments of the two countries is in common interests, therefore, the creation of friendship groups can be considered expedient,” the ambassador said.

The guest informed Gafarova about the work of the Venezuelan parliament, stressing the importance of systematic meetings.

The ambassador stressed that Venezuela has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and assessed the trilateral agreement signed on November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] as the success of the Azerbaijani diplomacy.

During the meeting, the views on further directions for the development of inter-parliamentary ties, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and other issues were exchanged.



