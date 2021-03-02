Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull Karabakh peace deal, boosting ties

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Uzbekistan's Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov have discussed the regional situation, the fulfilment of the Karabakh peace deal and all economic and transport links' unblocking, the Foreign Ministry reported on March 1.

The meeting, which took place on March 1, also focused on Azerbaijan's position based on international law. moreover, the parties discussed prospects for comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the economic and trade spheres and the holding of the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in this regard, the development of ties in humanitarian and cultural spheres, the expansion of interregional cooperation, as well as the positive contribution of reciprocal high-level visits to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

Along with the bilateral level, the issues of cooperation and mutual support on international platforms were noted with satisfaction. At the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in the further development and expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the report added.

In late January, Trend reported, quoting Uzbekistan's Investment and Foreign Trade Ministry that the outstanding details of the "Agreement between governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on industrial cooperation" were completed owing to systematic interaction between the countries.

According to the ministry, the main purpose of the agreement is to strengthen cooperation ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries in the field of metallurgy, chemical and oil and gas industries and other sectors of the economy of mutual interest.