Khojaly genocide through eyes of artists

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Unforgettable Tragedy" has opened in the National Art Museum.

The exhibition features a series of paintings and sculptures reflecting the Khojaly genocide.

First, the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide and the martyrs of the Karabakh war was honored with a minute of silence.

The event was attended by the Culture Minister Anar Karimov, the chairwoman of the Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, professor of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Political Sciences Elchin Ahmadov and many others.

Next, director of the National Art Museum Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev stressed that 29 years have passed since the Khojaly massacre.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov stressed that on the night of February 26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces violated international law and showed unprecedented cruelty against civilians in Khojaly.

A total of 613 peaceful Azerbaijanis, including women and children, were brutally killed that night, and the city was destroyed.

The Culture Minister emphasized that this tragedy is a terrible genocide not only against the Azerbaijani people, but against all mankind.

Anar Karimov noted that the criminal Armenian government continued its insidious policy in the Great Patriotic War. He committed war crimes against the civilian population in Ganja, Barda and other rehions using weapons prohibited by international law. As a result, about a hundred civilians were killed and hundreds were injured.

As a result of the political will and determination of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army liberated the country's territories from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days.

Several countries of the world have officially recognized the Khojaly genocide in recent years. The work to ensure global recognition of Khojaly genocide will further continue.

The chairwoman of the Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva stressed the great need to convey the Khojaly genocide to the world through the language of art.

"A great job has already been done in this direction. Moreover, such exhibitions should be organized abroad to demonstrate the impact of the Khojaly tragedy on the work of our artists. A number of films to introduce this tragedy to the world should be produced in the country," said Pashayeva.

In their remarks, chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov and professor of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Political Sciences Elchin Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijani Army took revenge on the enemy on the battlefield.

Furthermore, young musician, presidential scholar Orkhan Huseynov (cello) performed a piece from Fikrat Amirov's "Poem-monologue".







