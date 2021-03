President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva today inaugurated the Surakhani tanker museum opened in Baku for the first time in the world, Azertag reported on March 1.

They also inaugurated Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping company’s new administrative building.

On the same day, Aliyev took part in the launching of the “Academic Zarifa Aliyeva” ship and the commissioning of the first Ro-Pax “Azerbaijan” ferry.

