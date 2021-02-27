Bosnian TV channel visits liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam, reminds of Khojaly genocide

By Trend





The crew of the ‘O Kanal’ TV channel from Bosnia and Herzegovina visited the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam, liberated from Armenian occupation (as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), Trend reports on Feb.27 referring to Bosnian media.

"The suburban plains are mined. Ruins are almost everything that we have seen in the city. Much of the city has been destroyed," the media said.

According to the media, after almost three decades of occupation, Azerbaijan liberated Aghdam and its other territories occupied in the early 1990s.

“Aghdam was a path to escape from Khojaly town, where one of the most terrible crimes was committed in those years. During the massacre known as the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed. On February 26, 2020 the 29th anniversary of this crime was commemorated in Azerbaijan," reminded the channel.

The TV channel spoke to Zahid, one of the officers who participated in the 44-day war of Azerbaijan against Armenia, about that fateful night in February 1992, when civilians tried to escape Khojaly.

According to the officer, everything happened on the night of February 25-26, but ten days earlier the town was surrounded.

“We tried to evacuate the residents, because received information that the 366th regiment of the former Soviet army, together with the Armenians, surrounded the town,” he told the channel. “Carrying out the wounded, we went a little further and at the top of the mountain saw hundreds of corpses lying on the ground: men, children, women, including pregnant ones. I was in shock."

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage. Most of the town residents haven’t returned, their fate still remains unknown.