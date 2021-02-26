Russian journalists horrified by Azerbaijani Aghdam city's destruction

By Trend





A group of Russian journalists visited the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Ismayil Agakishiyev, representative of Vestnik Kavkaza news agency, head of the Center for Caucasian Studies at the Moscow State University, told Trend on Feb. 25.

"The purpose of the journalists' visit is to prepare a video report on the situation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," Agakishiyev added.

"Our goal is to present the real situation here to the Russian society," representative of the news agency added.

"I was silent throughout the entire journey, let them see everything by themselves and they were horrified," Agakishiyev said. "It is very good that these people came here, personally prepared materials from these places and will show them in Moscow. There are also famous photographers among those people. Our goal is to bring the situation to the Russian public’s attention. The more truth we convey, the more people will want to understand us."