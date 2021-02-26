Azerbaijani FM receives Pakistani FWO's Director General

By Trend





The Head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov received Pakistan’s delegation headed by Director General of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Major General Kamal Azfar, Trend reports on Feb.25 referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, Bayramov greeted the delegation, emphasizing friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

He stressed that Pakistan’s constant support of Azerbaijan’s fair position, based on international law, is highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani state and people.

The ministry’s head also noted that the meetings during the delegation’s visit and the trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated (as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories create a good opportunity to get acquainted with the situation in the region. He expressed confidence that this visit will make a positive contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Azfar informed about the spheres of activity of the organization, work on the development of infrastructure.

Azfar thanked Bayramov for the sincere welcome and once again congratulated the state and people of Azerbaijan on the Victory in the 44-day war.

He expressed regret in connection with the large-scale destruction, which he witnessed during his visit to the Azerbaijani liberated districts and stressed that, despite this, he feels a sense of pride in connection with the liberation of these territories.

The sides also exchanged views on the bilateral relationship development prospects at the meeting.