TODAY.AZ / Politics

Footage from Azerbaijani Gubadly district's Hamzali village

20 February 2021 [14:13] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage from Hamzali village of Gubadly district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.20 citing the ministry.













The footage:


Print version

Views: 13

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also