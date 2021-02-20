20.02.2021
21:44
Footage from Azerbaijani Gubadly district's Hamzali village
20 February 2021 [14:13]
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage from Hamzali village of Gubadly district liberated from Armenian occupation,
Trend
reports on Feb.20 citing the ministry.
The footage:
