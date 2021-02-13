Azerbaijani cadet, recently released from Armenia's captivity interviewed - Trend TV report

By Trend





Mobil Ahmadzade, a cadet of the Heydar Aliyev Higher Military School, a participant of the Second Karabakh War, who was released from Armenian captivity, has been interviewed by journalists, Trend TV reports.

“I do not regret anything, I am proud of myself and my comrades! I had suspended my education and went to war on September 28, 2020,” Ahmadzade said.

“I studied at the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivansky from 2014 to 2017. Then I continued education at the Higher Military School. I went to the Second Karabakh War with the rank of junior lieutenant, performed combat missions in many territories as a platoon commander. On November 8, in the Shusha-Khankendi direction, I was seriously wounded and lay in the forest for five days. I was unconscious when I was captured. In general, I was in captivity for 35 days. I was kept in intensive care for 4 days, and during that period my leg was amputated, and the rest of the time I spent in prison. All these days I was constantly tortured. Thanks to the successful policy of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, on December 14, I was released and taken to my homeland,” said Ahmadzade.

The cadet noted that thanks to the knowledge gained at the military school, he achieved great success on the battlefield.

“The teaching staff taught us all the subtleties of military affairs. Thanks to our knowledge, we already clearly imagined what the war would be like. We owe everything to the school leadership, teachers and commanders. Five of my fellow cadets rose to the top of martyrdom. We fought together, I was seriously wounded, and they heroically became martyrs,” Ahmadzade added.