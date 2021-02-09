Four servicemen injured in mine blast near Tartar

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Four servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, including an officer have been wounded in a mine explosion near Tartar district, Trend reported on February 9, quoting the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The injured servicemen are Kamil Duniyev, Hasan Ahmadzade, Elshad Orujev and Maharram Aghayev.

Trend said that the Defence Ministry confirmed the case.

A criminal case has been opened due to the wounding of four Azerbaijani servicemen from a mine explosion, a source in the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor General’s Office has said.

Employees of the prosecutor's office visited the place of the incident.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office reported that since November 10, 2020, 5 servicemen and 9 civilians have been killed, and 52 servicemen and 8 civilians have been wounded in mine explosions on liberated territories.

The Prosecutor-General's Office stressed that legal measures will be taken against those illegally visiting liberated territories before the demining process ends. The press service of the Prosecutor-General's Office prepared an educational video about mine risks, which can be viewed on the ministry's pages on social networks.

On February 3, Aliyev announced that mine clearance in the liberated lands would be the first step in the process to return IDPs to their homes. The president said that mine clearance was a big process as Armenians refuse to give Azerbaijan maps of minefields. “That is why explosions are frequent now. We are now reshaping the Mine Action Agency, and it will be more efficient now. But it will take some time. Of course, mine clearance work must be completed."

The president also urged Azerbaijanis not to visit the newly-liberated areas until they have been demined.

Aliyev signed a decree on February 2 on ensuring the activity of the Mine Clearance Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, city centres, settlements and historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 and November 10. Other Armenian-occupied districts - Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin - returned to Azerbaijan's control after the singing of the Russian-brokered Karabakh peace deal on November 10.