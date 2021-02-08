UK Foreign Office Minister hails Azerbaijan's plan to tackle domestic violence

By Trend





Excellent that Azerbaijan has a National Action Plan to tackle domestic violence, UK Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton Tweeted during her official visit to Azerbaijani Baku, Trend reports.

"Today in Baku, I am working with ministers, MPs and activists to promote women’s rights and ensure that women’s perspectives are heard at all levels. Fantastic that women achieved universal suffrage in Azerbaijani nine years before the UK," she wrote, adding that there’s still a lot to do to achieve equality.

She noted she was humbled to meet survivors of domestic abuse today and hear their stories.

"Gender based violence is a huge global issue. Excellent that Azerbaijan has a National Action Plan to tackle domestic violence," she said.

Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton arrived in Azerbaijani city of Baku for a two-days official visit on Feb. 8, 2020 to attend the annual UK-Azerbaijan Strategic Dialogue Summit.

The visit seeks to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan around areas of cooperation in green energy and tackling climate change, as well as advancing the rights of women and countering gender based violence.