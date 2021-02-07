Azerbaijani sappers successfully complete regular engineering courses

By Trend

Some 35 officers of the Civil Defense Forces and the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan have successfully completed another course on demining the territories, Trend reports.

As part of the course, the trainings were conducted by professional experts in the field of demining of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. The aim of the course, organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, was to increase the knowledge and skills of demining personnel.

At the end of the course, which lasted from January 6 to February 4, the officers of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations were granted appropriate certificates.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzoyev, Head of the sappers' group of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel Alexey Zavitsky, as well as other responsible persons, took part in the certificate awarding ceremony, held in the administrative building of the Karabakh regional center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations.



