Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Sri Lanka

04 February 2021 [12:44] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“Dear Mr. President, it is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka – Independence Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wish to offer my most cordial congratulations to you and your people,” President Aliyev said.

“I believe that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka will develop further, and our cooperation will continue within the multilateral bodies, including the Non-Aligned Movement,” the president added. “I wish strong health and happiness to you and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Sri Lanka.”

