Azerbaijan,Georgia mulll military cooperation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani ambassador Faig Guliyev and Georgian Defence Minister ?rakli Garibashvili have discussed strategic partnership ties and prospects of cooperation in a range of important spheres, Azertag reported on February 3.

The meeting focused on the positive dynamics of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Georgian defence ministries. The two men discussed the signing of a cooperation accord in the defence sphere and the importance of cooperation in the military education field. They stressed the significance of mutual visits by delegations of the two countries' relevant agencies.

Garibashvili expressed the hope that his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov will visit Tbilisi.

Garibashvili, who visited Azerbaijan in March 2020, then described the visit as a clear example of the high level of cooperation between the two countries and stressed the significance of such meetings in terms of expanding cooperation. Back then, at the meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Hasanov said that the strategic partnership between the two countries is at a high level and plays an important role not only in the development of both countries but also in ensuring security in the entire region. He noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian military cooperation is carried out by means of providing the security of regional economic projects, the programs implemented both bilaterally and within the NATO, as well as within the format of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia’s military structures.