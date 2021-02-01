Azerbaijanis didn't strike civilian objects during Karabakh war - Spanish journalist

By Trend





During the Second Karabakh war, Azerbaijanis tried to strike at specific targets, for example, at air defense systems, Spanish journalist Pablo Gonzales, who was in Nagorno-Karabakh during the war, said, Trend reports citing Lenta.ru.

“Still, the Azerbaijanis tried to strike at specific targets - for example, air defense systems. When a city was bombed, they deliberately did not aim at civilian objects, including hotels and places with a large concentration of civilians,” the journalist said.

As for the attacks on Aghdara city, Gonzales emphasized that it is no secret to anyone that Armenian artillery was firing from the city itself, and therefore the Azerbaijanis were shooting at it.