Number of cultural sites in liberated territories revealed

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry has disclosed the number of cultural monuments in the liberated territories.

Monitoring was carried out in the liberated territories to assess the state of the monuments and cultural institutions located there.

Speaking about the cultural sites, Acting Head of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage Azad Jafarli stressed that 87 new historical and architectural monuments were discovered as a result of monitoring.

The Culture Ministry inspected nearly 461 cultural institutions, including 212 libraries and 199 houses of culture.

Up until now, almost 1,100 monuments have been registered, most of which are completely destroyed.

A meeting of the Working Group on Historical and Cultural Monuments was also held in the liberated territories.

In accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, a Coordination Headquarters under the chairmanship of the Presidential Administration’s Head Samir Nuriyev was established in order to centrally address socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational, and other urgent issues in the liberated territories, as well as coordinate respective work in this area.

The headquarters has an Interdepartmental Center, consisting of various working groups.

The main ??activity of one of them - the Working Group on Historical and Cultural Monuments, Cultural Institutions - is to determine the current state of cultural values in the liberated territories, assess the damage caused to them, classify them, as well as organize restoration work and protect them in an appropriate manner.

Within the implementation of the planned work, a meeting of the working group was held under the chairmanship of the head of the Intergovernmental Center, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religion Department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures Mubariz Gurbanli, and others took part in the meeting

The meeting covered the restoration of the Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and religious monuments, taking into account the rules of urban planning in the liberated territories.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to the holding of cultural events in the city of Shusha, especially Poetry Days of Vagif and Khari Bulbul Festival.

The heads of state structures, members of the Working Group, informed about the work carried out in the liberated territories, put forward a number of additional proposals.