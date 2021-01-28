Azerbaijani MP meets with residents of Khudat city

By Trend





Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova met with voters in Khudat city, Trend reports on Jan. 28.

The appeals of the residents of Khudat to the MP concerned mainly social problems and personal issues. Some issues were resolved on the spot.

Regarding other issues, the solution of which takes time, Mikayilova stressed that she took them under control.

The MP added that these issues will be promptly considered and communication will be established with the relevant structures to resolve them in accordance with the legislation.

The voters who participated in the meeting expressed gratitude to the MP for her constant attention and efforts to solve their problems.







