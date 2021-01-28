Azerbaijan eliminating damage caused by Armenia in Fuzuli, Aghdam – Trend TV

By Trend





The process of restoring and reconstructing the houses of civilians, destroyed as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ military aggression and bombing continues at full speed.

The film crew of Trend TV captured on camera the process of construction work in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts.

The repair and construction work in 11 districts and cities, which began upon the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, continue.

The restoration, repair and construction work was launched on Jan. 27 as part of the elimination of damage caused as a result of aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces in Ganja, Mingachevir, Tartar, Naftalan, as well as Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Aghdam, Aghjabedi, Beylagan and Barda districts.

Trend TV report from Fuzuli and Aghdam:

