Germany to continue close regional cooperation with Azerbaijan - Federal Foreign Office

By Trend





Germany will continue its close regional cooperation and its bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, an official source in Germany’s Federal Foreign Office told Trend.

“With regard to reconstruction in the conflict-torn territories in and surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, it is a priority to find a long-term, peaceful and mutually-agreed solution to the conflict. Towards this end, Germany continues to support the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs and counts on the constructive cooperation of both conflict parties.

It is also crucially important to ensure that all people living in the conflict region can return in a timely and safe manner. Germany supports the ICRC and thus contributes to the humanitarian relief efforts in the region,” said the source.