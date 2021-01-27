Reconstruction of houses damaged as result of Armenian's aggression begins - Trend TV's reports from Barda and Tartar

By Trend





The restoration of civilian objects damaged as a result of Armenian aggression has begun in 11 districts and cities of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Restoration and repair-construction work began in the cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Tartar and Naftalan, as well as in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, and Barda districts of Azerbaijan.

The work is being carried out by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. Most of the objects are partly damaged or completely destroyed private houses. There are also apartment buildings, social facilities, and business facilities among the damaged buildings.

