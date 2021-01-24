Cargo transport via Baku Port up by 20 pct in 2020

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the total volume of cargo transshipment via its Baku Port by 20 percent to 4.8 million tons in 2020, the port has reported.

The share of transit cargoes amounted to 87 percent of the total cargo volume.

Moreover, the number of overturned heavy-duty vehicles and containers handled in 2020 was a record for the past 30 years. During 2020, the number of heavy-duty vehicles increased by 28 percent compared to 2019 and amounted to 43,218 units. Of these, 27,934 or 65 percent moved in the direction of Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku and 15,284 or 35 percent in the direction of Baku-Kurik-Baku.

Likewise, container throughput increased by 15 percent and reached 40,345 TEU equivalent containers. In addition, dry cargo throughput increased by 2.8 times and amounted to 711,700 tons.

Compared to the last five years, the volume of transshipment of heavy-duty vehicles increased by 5 times, containers by 3 times and dry cargo by 3.5 times.

Another significant growth was recorded in the volume of oil and oil products transportation at the Dubendi oil terminal. The volume of oil and oil products transshipment increased by 1.5 times in 2020 and amounted to 498,577 tons.

Furthermore, the number of railcars transshipment has decreased by 15 percent to 37,447 units. Of these, 19,761 railcars or 53 percent moved in the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku direction and 17,686 railcars or 47 percent moved in the Baku-Kurik/Aktau-Baku direction.

Additionally, there was a decrease in passenger traffic to 25,609 in 2020, due to border restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.