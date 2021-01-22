Results of Second Karabakh War hard to accept for Armenia, says Russian expert

By Trend





We can observe that in Armenia the results of the Second Karabakh War are being taken with difficulty, Stanislav Pritchin, a senior employee of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO), told Trend.

“Even border delimitation is perceived very painfully in Armenia, and revanchist calls are heard in the camp of radicals in this country,” Pritchin said.

“Withdrawal from the trilateral statement, which was signed on November 10, 2020, is fraught with serious consequences for Armenia. If earlier, due to the so-called "security belt", Armenia had sufficiently strong strategic positions on seven Azerbaijani districts, now the situation has radically changed. The losses in military equipment and manpower that Armenia faced during the Second Karabakh War were added to this,” he added.

According to Pritchin, withdrawal from the agreement will automatically mean a change in the status of the Russian peacekeepers, and, accordingly, Armenia will remain face to face with Azerbaijan.

The situation will develop for Armenia in a negative scenario, and even, most likely, in a catastrophic one, therefore, strategically, Armenia is interested in preserving peace more than anyone else.