Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to jointly develop hydrocarbons in Caspian Sea

President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have met in a video conference over the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two governments on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources in “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea, Azertag reported today.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Turkmenistan on January 21.

On January 19, local news sources quoted the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers as saying that Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan signed a roadmap for expanding and intensifying cooperation in the spheres as trade and investments, energy, transport and logistics, telecommunications and information technologies, customs and border issues.

