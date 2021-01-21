Memory of Black January martyrs commemorated in France

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Memory of Black January martyrs has been commemorated in France.

The virtual concert dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the January 20 took place in the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris.

Members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Mahir Ismayilov (drums) and Jeyhun Aydinoglu (balaban) sang the folk song "Sari Galin", "Lachin", Fikrat Amirov's "Song of the Blind Arab" and Tofig Guliyev's "Evening Song" and other music pieces.

The virtual concert was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO and the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in France.

On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by the Soviet troops in Baku, upon an order from the USSR leadership that was trying to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and strangle the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was committed with brutality. Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.



