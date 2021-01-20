January 20 tragedy not just day of sorrow, pain, but also glory - Spokesman for Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The Soviet Army tried to break the will of Azerbaijani people on January 20, 1990, Spokesman for the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan Huseyn Altynalan said, Trend reports on Jan. 20.

“However, our Azerbaijani brothers, who valued the freedom and honor of their country most of all, were not afraid of death,” Altynalan said. “Moreover, they were fighting knowing that they would die, and, becoming martyrs, went down in history.”

“Azerbaijan gained independence by shedding blood,” the spokesman said. "For this reason, January 20 not only is a day to be remembered with sorrow and pain, but also a day of glory.”

“Taking all this into account, I pray to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the souls of all our martyrs, including those who died on January 20 and in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War in the struggle for the protection of the Motherland and the territorial integrity of the country," Altynalan added.



