Crime rate down in Azerbaijan in 2020

By Trend





Some 26,004 crimes were registered in Azerbaijan in 2020, Azerbaijani Interior Minister, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov said at a board meeting, Trend reports.

“Some 86.7 percent of these crimes did not pose a big public danger and were not heinous,” Eyvazov added.

"The work on combating crime, law enforcement and security in our country continued in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, the number of crimes per 100,000 people decreased, amounting to 257," the minister added.

Crime rate down in 2020

Eyvzov also said that the number of crimes on the facts of intentional infliction of minor harm to health and against property, including theft, robbery, fraud decreased in Azerbaijan in 2020 compared to 2019. “As a result of carried out measures, 85.5 percent of crimes were solved, as well as 310 crimes, which remained unsolved in previous years, were solved together with the prosecutor's office,” the minister added.











